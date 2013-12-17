Future ft. Drake & Juicy J – “Sh!t (Remix)” [LISTEN]

After Drake offered up a preview verse, Future gets around to dropping the full version of his “Sh!t (Remix),” featuring the Toronto rapper as well as Juicy J.

Like all modern remixes, the beat is the same, but Drake and Juicy’s verses bring a different vibe to the track. Tagged version for now, off of DJ Esco’s No Sleep mixtape, which is hosted by Future. The CDQ version is surely on the way, though.

Listen to the “Sh!t (Remix)” below. We’re still waiting on that CDQ of “Trophies” by Drake, though.

[Spotted at Nah Right]

—

Photo: Instagram