CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

Beyoncé ft. Drake – “Mine” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Beyoncé’s reign of music, and Internets, supremacy continues with the drop of her video for “Mine,” featuring Drake. 

The tracks starts off somberly but eventually kicks off into a mid-tempo joint whose topic is love. So of course, Drake also gets a songwriting credit and keeps the bars mostly in check in favor of harmonizing while Noah “40” Shebib handles the production. As for the visual, very artsy with monochromatic colors, lithe bodies and a guy painted all white.

Last we checked, Jay Z’s wife’s Beyoncé album sold over 828,000 copies worldwide, over the weekend. Watch the video for “Mine” below.

[Spotted at Hypetrak]

Beyoncé , Mine

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close