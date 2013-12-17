Beyoncé ft. Drake – “Mine” [VIDEO]

Beyoncé’s reign of music, and Internets, supremacy continues with the drop of her video for “Mine,” featuring Drake.

The tracks starts off somberly but eventually kicks off into a mid-tempo joint whose topic is love. So of course, Drake also gets a songwriting credit and keeps the bars mostly in check in favor of harmonizing while Noah “40” Shebib handles the production. As for the visual, very artsy with monochromatic colors, lithe bodies and a guy painted all white.

Last we checked, Jay Z’s wife’s Beyoncé album sold over 828,000 copies worldwide, over the weekend. Watch the video for “Mine” below.

[Spotted at Hypetrak]