Run The Jewels’ “Sea Legs” Gets Euro Makeover Courtesy Of Dave Sitek [LISTEN]

Killer Mike and El-P’s official formalization of a conglomerate, Run The Jewels solidified their independent American hustle and is sure to make plenty of year-end lists around the way. One last 2013 splash from their heist operation has been sculpted by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio fame.

In case you slept, Run The Jewels consists of Killer Mike and El-P as an official duo. After Killer Mike’s R.A.P. Music (with production provided by El-P) was King Kong amongst monkey rappers in 2012, the ambiguously outspoken duo teamed up with Fools Gold for a free album which in turn, made them money from touring the globe.

During a pit stop in London, the chain-snatching MCs linked up with the acclaimed producer and he gave the fan favorite, “Sea Legs” and fresh upgrade with pulsating bass drops and a more refined tempo.

If you like what you’re hearing from the Yankee/Redcoat mashup, then you’re in luck. This particular remix is just a smidgen of what’s yet to come when Run The Jewels is released in UK on January 13, via Big Dada Records.

Photo: Trackstar The DJ