Beyoncé Earns 5th No. 1 Album, Physical Copies Now Available [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé continues to break records. After selling almost 829,000 units of her surprise, self-titled album over the weekend, the R&B and Pop singer has earned her fifth no. 1 album. Also, physical copies of the project are now available via her own website.

According to Billboard, the Beyoncé album will debut at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It will make Queen Bey the first woman to score the top spot with each of her first five albums. Her debut, Dangerously In Love dropped in 2003, followed by B’Day in 2006, I Am… Sasha Fierce in 2008 and 4 in 2011.

Although Beyoncé was reportedly to be an iTunes exclusive for a week, physical copies of the LP can now be purchased over at Beyonce.com. The “visual album” includes 14 songs and 17 videos.

