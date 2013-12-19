Rick Ross ft. Jay Z – “The Devil Is A Lie” [LISTEN]

As promised, Rick Ross debuted his highly anticipated Jay Z collaboration “The Devil Is A Lie.” This track will lead the way as the second single from the MMG frontman’s sixth studio album Mastermind.

The Bawse did his fair share of promotion for this cut, and even unveiled some interesting artwork to accompany it. Different cover art can be seen on the actual release, which picks up where the duo left off on Magna Carta Holy Grail‘s “F**kwithmeyouknowigotit.” Ross and Hov talk that affluent jargon properly over a horn-laden beat produced by KE On The Track.

Mastermind is set to release some time early next year. Until then, lend an ear to “The Devil Is A Lie” below.

Where’s does “The Devil Is A Lie” fall on the rank of Rick Ross and Jay Z collabs? Share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: