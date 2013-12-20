Kevin Hart Shares His Thoughts On Beyoncé [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart is tasked with holding his own against stars Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro in his latest film, Grudge Match. But during our sit-down with the Real Husbands of Hollywood creator, we learned what he thinks about Beyoncé‘s independent power move.

Hart, 34, has conquered the stage, the small screen, and will have theaters in a head lock all through 2014. In addition to his boxing comedy, which features two Oscars award winners, he will be starring in Ride Along with Ice Cube, About Last Night with Regina Hall, and will reprise his role as Cedric in Think Like A Man Too.

Refusing to rest on his laurels, the Floyd Mayweather of Comedy has stood out these past few years creating dynamic moments on all mediums. Hip-Hop Wired got a chance to sit down for a lengthy chat session with the North Philadelphia funny man, and we got his thoughts on who would be the first rapper to pull a Beyoncé.

Watch his response in the exclusive video below. Grudge Match is in theaters December 25.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired