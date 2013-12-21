Kendrick Lamar & Eddie Peake – “Sing About Me” Part 1 [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city was heralded for its continuous timeline that threaded through his adolescent journey that all entailed the pitfalls the streets of Compton had to dish out. The album’s apex, “Sing About Me,” dealt with weighty topics such as weighty topics such as death and righteous morality.

Seeing that it is one of the few songs whose presence can stand alone outside of good kid’s script, Kendrick alongside artist Eddie Peake release a streamlined version of “Sing About Me” which is the first part of two in a dramatized reenactment for a song whose lyrics are a visual in itself.

The song’s purpose was to properly eulogize those without a fantastic story to tell to begin with. The Darren Romanelli-directed video’s opening scene displays the message:

When the lights shut off, an artist’s dream is that their work will stand the test of time. The ones that influence our culture are the ones we most remember. Here, two powerful creative forces come together to elevate the status quo and lay ground to their legacy. This is their poetry. Sing about them. This is part one

The platinum-selling studio debut has taken the “kid” from Compton to new heights in just a little over a year. He’s up for several Grammy Awards–that he may or may not win and he just recently headlined Power 106’s annual Cali Christmas concert.

Check out the video below and pour out a liquor for your neighbor who is no longer amongst the living.

