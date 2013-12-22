Beyoncé – “XO” [VIDEO]

Beyoncé’s new album continues to be a marketing masterpiece and she lets loose one of the videos from the “visual album,” “XO.”

In the video, Queen Bey hits up Coney Island and rides bumper cars and a roller coaster (the “Cyclone”), and takes part in other carnival style activities.

It was a busy weekend for Beyoncé, who gifted 750 Walmart customers in Tweskbury, Massachusetts with $50 gift cards. How ya like that, Target?

Watch the Terry Richardson-directed video for “XO” below.

