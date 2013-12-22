Drake To Host Saturday Night Live In January

Drake‘s old acting chops are once again going to come in handy. The Toronto will rapper will host and be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in January.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the “Started From The Bottom” rapper will be holding down SNL on its January 18, 2014 episode. Drake previously appeared on SNL back in October 2011, appearing in a couple of sketches and performing a pair of songs; “Make Me Proud,” with Nicki Minaj and “Headlines.”

Born Aubrey Graham, Drake first came to prominence portraying the “Wheelchair Jimmy” character on Degrassi: The Next Generation. More recently, the YMCMB rapper can be seen in a cameo in the new Anchorman 2 film that is in theaters now.

—

Photo: NBC