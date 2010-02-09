CLOSE
Nelly Premiers As ESPN Host [Video]

From music to sports to movies, Nelly has adopted many faces during his career in the entertainment business.

Picking a new hat, Nelly premiered as an ESPN host for The Magazine’s Super Bowl Party to get predictions for last Sunday’s game.  It is clearly evident that a lot of people were wrong in believing that Peyton Manning would take his team to another championship.

Nelly was able to conduct interviews with the likes of Serena Williams, Terrell Owens, Donovan McBabb, Jermaine Dupri and many others for his first outing.

How do you think Nelly did?

