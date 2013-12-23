Dress Like Yeezy: Nomad x Been Trill Holiday 2013 Capsule Collection [PHOTO]

Producer, rapper, and all around creative, Kanye West, was simply a fan when he and Drake appeared in a Toronto night club last night. But while he recited the lyrics to Drizzy’s “Worst Behaviour” and “Headlines” and hung on the ceiling to “Blood On The Leaves,” he could be seen sporting a Been Trill x Nomad shirt.

At first glance, one could easily mistake the long-sleeved t-shirt for a jersey. However, the pair’s second collaborative capsule is comprised of long-sleeved tees and snapback hats.

“Toronto” is written diagonally across the front and a maple leaf on the chest is inspired by the city’s hockey team. Been Trill branding can be seen on the back

The shirt can also be found in white on white, black on black, black and white, blue and white, and white and blue. The accompanying hats also dons similar designs. Find the Nomad x Been Trill collection now in-store and online.

See flicks on the following pages

—

Photo: Nomad/Been Trill

