Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October” Release Cancelled

All those seeking a pair of Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 2 in the “Red October” colorway got hit with a mean pump fake. The release of Yeezy’s signature has been cancelled.

Last week, Foot Locker revealed that the much talked about sneaker would be available December 27, not in stores but via online purchase only. However, on December 24 the athletic shoe and apparel retailer sent out a message that those plans had been cancelled.

“Unfortunately, the Nike Air Yeezy 2 will not be releasing via http://Footlocker.com on Dec 27. We have no further updates at this time,” tweeted Foot Locker from it’s official Twitter account.

No word on if, when and where the shoe will be available at other retail outlets.

Considering the way Kanye West was berating Nike and its CEO, Mark Parker, during his Yeezy Tour stops, should you really be surprised?

—

Photo: Sneaker News