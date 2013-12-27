Gucci Mane – “RGIII” [LISTEN]

Give Gucci Mane a topic — we’re talking any topic — and he can deliver a full song. Proof can be heard on his latest release “RGIII.”

Here, the Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III, or better yet his various skills, becomes a metaphor for Guwop’s movement in the streets. “Ran off on the plug, had to move my feet/ Quarterback draw, got a strap on me,” the Atlanta rapper spits.

Migos took a similar approach on their trap anthem, “Charles Barkley.” “RGIII,” on the other hand, is a throwaway track.

If you’d like to hear a full Gucci Mane LP, he just dropped The State Vs Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings. It features guest appearances by Migos, Verse Simmons, Young Scooter, and more. Stream the album here. Cop it now on iTunes.

