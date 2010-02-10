Cam’Ron Debuts The U.N. Compilation with “Clap”

Since “breaking up the band” that was the Diplomats, rapper Cam’Ron has been steadily building his own comeback and providing a platform for artist Vado.
Now with the Boss Of All Bosses series out, the Harlem native is set to work on his post-Dipset compilation album with his new group The U.N.
Dropping the album Gunz & Butta on March 23, Cam drops the first single “Clap” featuring none other than Vado.
“Clap” http://www.mediafire.com/?m5nt0oy2wmz
Along with Vado, expect to hear from new acts such as Byrd Lady, Felony Fmae, Charlie Clips and Darnell.
It seems that the next movement has begun moving.
