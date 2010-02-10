CLOSE
Cam’Ron Debuts The U.N. Compilation with “Clap”

Since “breaking up the band” that was the Diplomats, rapper Cam’Ron has been steadily building his own comeback and providing a platform for artist Vado.

Now with the Boss Of All Bosses series out, the Harlem native is set to work on his post-Dipset compilation album with his new group The U.N.

Dropping the album Gunz & Butta on March 23, Cam drops the first single “Clap” featuring none other than Vado.

Along with Vado, expect to hear from new acts such as Byrd Lady, Felony Fmae, Charlie Clips and Darnell.

It seems that the next movement has begun moving.

