DMX Settles $1M Child Support Case, Touring Europe

DMX is currently touring Europe. The enigmatic rapper probably needs to get his money up considering he recently settled a $1M child support case.
Report TMZ:
DMX just settled a HUGE $1 million child support case … and TMZ has learned he’s now in Europe trying to recoup some of that cash.
TMZ broke the story … DMX was accused of owing more than 10 years of back child support to Patricia Trejo. Because he owed so much … X wasn’t allowed to have a passport … which meant he was prohibited from traveling to any overseas gigs.
DMX’s rep tells TMZ the child support case has now been settled — he wouldn’t say for how much but we’re told X paid off a huge chunk.
Nati, DMX’s rep, says X got his passport back … and now he’s on tour in Europe … where he’s trying to score some quick coin.
Last week, the “Get At Me Dog” rapper performed in Kosovo and Bulgaria.
Let’s hope Darkman X stays out of trouble while he’s overseas. DMX was recently spotted in the studio with Dame Grease producing a Gospel song called “Never Give Up.” Peep the footage on the flip and check out his tour schedule below.
December 28 in Dubai – Modiva Night Club
December 31 in BeirutJanuary 6 in Bulgaria
—
Photo: Dr. Phil