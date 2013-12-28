DMX Settles $1M Child Support Case, Touring Europe

DMX is currently touring Europe. The enigmatic rapper probably needs to get his money up considering he recently settled a $1M child support case.

Report TMZ:

DMX just settled a HUGE $1 million child support case … and TMZ has learned he’s now in Europe trying to recoup some of that cash.

TMZ broke the story … DMX was accused of owing more than 10 years of back child support to Patricia Trejo. Because he owed so much … X wasn’t allowed to have a passport … which meant he was prohibited from traveling to any overseas gigs.

DMX’s rep tells TMZ the child support case has now been settled — he wouldn’t say for how much but we’re told X paid off a huge chunk.

Nati, DMX’s rep, says X got his passport back … and now he’s on tour in Europe … where he’s trying to score some quick coin.