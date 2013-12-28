Jay Z, Beyoncé, Jeezy & More Party At Reign In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Last night (December 27), Jay Z’s Magna Carter World Tour hit Atlanta’s Philips Arena, so of course there was an after party. The venue was Reign nightclub and while Beyoncé was at Hova’s side, other guests included The-Dream, Young Jeezy, and many more.

The party was sponsored by D’ussé and Alex Gidewon and was an official after shindig. Also spotted in the house were the caset of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, August Alsina, Trey Songz and Trinidad Jame$. Of course, Jermaine Dupri was in the spot—it being Atlanta and all.

Our peeps at ATLPics.net were in the house and snapped plenty of flicks. Check out what went down, in the A, including Queen Bey trying to play low key with Jay Z’s skully, in the following pages.



Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

