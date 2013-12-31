Sean “Diddy” Combs Will Be Pushing Tequila

Sean “Diddy” Combs has made Ciroc vodka a household name. Now he plans to do the same with tequila. Also, he’s going to be throwing another epic New Year’s Eve party.

Reports the New York Post:

The mogul, who has turned his Ciroc Vodka into a $100 million franchise, has just sealed a deal to partner with DeLeon, which was founded by Brent Hocking in 2008 and was introduced to the US market on Cinco de Mayo, 2009. It has since won a string of awards.

After spending Christmas with his kids in Los Angeles, Revolt TV founder Diddy is celebrating the deal by throwing a lavish New Year’s party at his mansion on Miami’s exclusive Star Island, which will be awash with the flashy tipple that sells from $140 to $825 a bottle.

Combs’ New Year’s Eve parties draw a huge crowd each year, with past guests lists including Rihanna, Robin Thicke, Queen Latifah, Naomi Campbell and Mariah Carey.

This year, Q-Tip and DJ Ramadus will be spinning the tunes, Pharrell Williams is expected, plus a surprise performance.