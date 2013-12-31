Pro Era – “Pro Cakes 2” [LISTEN]

Pro Era is full of talented young MCs. Three you may not know in Dirty Sanchez, Dyemond Lewis and Nyck Caution deliver a visual for “Pro Cakes 2.”

Perhaps you’ve guessed by now, but if not, this is the trio’s take on Drake’s “Pound Cakes.” The trio rhyme in a range of locations in scenes that sporadically switch from color to black and white. If anything, this track will give listeners an idea of the depth on Pro Era’s roster.

On Christmas Eve, the Brooklyn collective paid homage to their fallen brethren Capital STEEZ by dropping a video for “47 Pirates” on the one year anniversary of his death.

Be sure to check that out after tuning into the video for “Pro Cakes 2” below.

Photo: YouTube