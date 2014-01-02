Future – “Maison Margiela” [VIDEO]

Now, we’re not mad at this one bit. To kick off the year, Future delivers a visual for his bubbling street single “Maison Margiela.”

The Atlanta native wears his rapper hat, as he sits on a private jet. Said locale fuels his gaudy bars, which boasts lines like “I’m Kareem, Jay, and Dash, put them all together/ I’m Larry Bird, Kobe, MJ; I’mma ball forever.” Garbed in jewelry and accompanied by a few friends, Future lets listeners know that Freebandz is here to stay (and that he spent $5K on a cashmere sweater so you know it’s real).

“Maison Margiela” debuted on producer Metro Boomin’s (he co-produced the record with DJ Spinz) 19 & Boomin mixtape, but it most recently appeared on DJ Esco’s No Sleep.

Additionally, Future is set to release his long-delayed Honest album some time this year. More news on that is forthcoming. In the mean time, you can enjoy the video for “Maison Margiela” below.

Photo: Trill HD