Jay Z Brings Out Rick Ross In Florida [VIDEO]

Jay Z‘s Magna Carter world tour flowed through Sunrise, Florida’s BB&T Center last night (January 2). So of course, Hov brought out a relatively frequent collaborator named Rick Ross.

Hova and the Bawse performed “F-ckwithmeyouknowigotit” off the former’s Magna Carta Holy Grail album. Needless to say, it went over well with the crown.

Rozay has been over the news lately, and not because the freestyles he’s been dropping to ready fans for his forthcoming Mastermind album. A judge confirmed the Miami rapper could keep his name, despite Freeway Rick Ross’ objections, while he is suing LMFAO for the use of a sample on their hit “Party Rock Anthem.” Also, a NY judge refused to dismiss 50 Cent’s motion that a lawsuit against him for leaking a sex tape of Rick Ross’ baby mama be dismissed.

Watch Jay Z and Rick Ross perform below.

Photo: Instagram