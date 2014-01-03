Ice Cube Announces Everythang’s Corrupt Release Date

Ice Cube is back to emceeing, and he’ll display yet another politically-charged record in Everythang’s Currupt. Today, the West Coast legend announced the release date for his 10th solo album.

These days, Twitter is the hub for most big announcements, so this is where Cube went to share his message. “EVERYTHANGS CORRUPT street date: May 13, 2014,” he wrote.

On the project, you’ll find “Sasquatch,” which received a horror-themed visual that released just before Halloween. Prior to that, Cube delivered the first single, “The Big Show.”

Separately, the man formally known as O’shea Jackson has a film on the way called Ride Along, co-starring actor-comedian Kevin Hart. That and Everythang’s Currupt are just two parts of a busy year, during which Ice Cube also has a role in 22 Jump Street.

Are you excited for the upcoming Ice Cube LP? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube