Jay Z Invites 12-Year-Old On Stage To Rap “Clique” [VIDEO]

Imagine receiving the opportunity of a lifetime at the hands of perhaps the greatest MC to ever do it. That’s just what Jay Z did for a young teenager at the Greensboro, NC show on his Magna Carter Tour.

With a New York Yankee hat in tow, the kid gave his best rendition of Jay Z’s “Clique” verse. “He never told/ Who he gonna tell? We top of the totem pole/ It’s the Dream Team meets the Supreme Team/ And all our eyes green it only means one thing/ You ain’t f**king with the clique,” he rapped, sort of. Prior to that, Hov was sure to tell him not to recite the dope dealer parts.

Little man surprisingly had the presence of mind not to curse. It’s our guess that he knew this magical moment was temporary, and that a parent was awaiting in those seats of his. Nevertheless, he’ll remember that moment for the rest of his life.

