50 Cent Leaving Aftermath Records? [Audio Included]

As it was reported earlier, rapper Game made the announcement that everything had truly come full circle as he was now rolling with Dr. Dre once again and joined the team of Aftermath Records once again.

Apparently, there are rumors swirling that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson isn’t sitting too well with having his enemy on the same label as him and has stated that he will not stay on the label now that the West Coast rapper is back.

It’s even been taken as far as saying that he won’t even work with Dre while Game is signed back to the team.

Now, for the record, 50 hasn’t seemed to be in a pleasant relationship with the producer for some time as the years have progressed. On Before I Self Destruct, the rapper pointed out the fact that Dre didn’t do anything when Game betrayed G-Unit on “So Disrespectful”.

It can also be noted that Dre started working with Ashanti, which was once his enemy due to her allegiance with Ja Rule.

Adding more politics, Jackson had already made the statement that he was ready to leave Interscope due to the shady business that he’s had to deal with during his music career. Yayo made that statement that himself and Banks were now free agents, so why not just round it out and lead the G-Unit movement on an independent route?

It seems that 50 may have been true in his sentiments off of his last album because it seems now like the walls are caving in from all sides with no way out. There is, however, nothing wrong with going back to step 1 and starting from scratch.