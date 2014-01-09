Production Stopped on Drake’s Posthumous Aaliyah Album

When word got out that Drake was at the helm of an Aaliyah posthumous project, opinions were divisive, to say the least. Now, reportedly the project has been put on hold, indefinitely.

According Drake’s longtime collaborator Noah “40 Shebib, the late singer’s family wanted him to handle the project, and he brought in the Toronto rapper.

“Aaliyah’s label Blackground—the Hankersons, her uncle and cousin—came to me and said if she was around she’d want you to do this [posthumous] project.,” he told VIBE magazine. “I’ve been obsessed with Aaliyah forever, and I know Drake has his relationship with her. But that opportunity was mine. Drake said, ‘Can I do it with you?’ and I was like, ‘Of course, we’ll do it together.’”

However, despite plenty of supporters of Drake’s involvement, the slander aimed at Drizzy, as well as shade from Timbaland and the singer’s mother, ended up being too much for Shebib to move forward.

He said, “The world reacting to Drake’s involvement so negatively, I just wanted nothing to do with it. That was a very sad experience for me. I was naïve to the politics surrounding Aaliyah’s legacy and a bit ignorant to Timbaland’s relationship and everybody else involved and how they’d feel. Tim said to me ‘Don’t stop, make the album.’ I think that was Tim taking the position of, ‘I’m not going to stop you. If you’re not going to do it, that’s your decision.’ But ultimately, I wasn’t comfortable and didn’t like the stigma. We released [“Enough Said”], but I was seven songs deep. [Aaliyah’s] mother saying “I don’t want this out” was enough for me.”

“Enough Said” was release in August 2012. Recently, Drake previewed one of those aforementioned songs on his Instagram account.

We can’t front, we’re curious to hear what the rest of those songs sound like.

Photo: Instagram