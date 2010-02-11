Chamillionaire Recruits All-Star Texas Lineup For All-Star Weekend

Texan native and Grammy award winning artist, Chamillionaire is joining in with the celebrations of All-Star Weekend in his home state.

In the midst of the madness and throngs of sports fans, Chamillionaire will not only participate in the events, he will shoot a video for his latest track “Main Event.”

His current lead single, “Main Event” features some of Texas’ biggest all-stars including Paul Wall, Slim Thugg and Dorrough.

The Texas quad will be shot “guerilla style” by director Dr. Teeth giving fans an inside look into the numerous red carpet and A-List events they’ll attend.

For the finale of the video, they’ll meet up at an undisclosed location for a performance featuring all four of them onstage.

Speaking on the video for “Main Event” Chamillionaire says that he couldn’t have asked for a better time to shoot with his Allstar cast.

“Every artist on the song with me has independent hustle and strength in the streets. It’s

an All Star song so what better place to shoot the video than All-Star

Weekend, right here in our own backyard.”



Be on the lookout for the release of Chamillionaire’s video for “Main Event” coming soon.