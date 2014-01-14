CLOSE
Home > Diddy

B-Boy Documents: 18 Rappers Who Should Be Brand Ambassadors For The NBA [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Hip-Hop’s marketing capabilities is a phenom lost on no one, including the NBA who recently hosted a “Drake Night” in the rapper’s honor.

The Toronto Raptors utilized the platinum Grammy-Award winner’s celebrity status and for good reason. The team has been devoid of an all-star for several years and the additional attention could lead to star players wanting to play in Canada. Maybe.

It was a precedence set by the most unlikely team but everything doesn’t have to be a rat race. Other teams should follow suit.

Basketball and Hip-Hop’s similarities are nothing short of fraternal and there are a host of franchises that could, should and most likely follow the Raptors’ lead.

Here’s a list of all 18 NBA teams that fit the format. Best believe you can add Macklemore to the list whenever the Seattle Supersonics decide to resurrect.


Photo: Instagram

Charlotte Hornets , chicago bulls , Fabolous , Kanye West , Los Angeles Clippers , Los Angeles Lakers , miami heat , NBA basketball , New York Knicks , Spike Lee , toronto raptors

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close