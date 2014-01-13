Jay Z’s Magna Carter World Tour Invades Barclays Center

UPDATE: Revolt TV captured Jay Z as he performed “Crown.” See that, as well as photos after the jump.

Brooklyn welcomed back her favorite son, Jay Z, over the weekend, as the legendary MC graced the stage at his Magna Carter World Tour at Barclays Center. There were no theatrics, special guests, or the like — just Jay Z.

The one man show commanded the packed venue with live performances of tracks like “Picasso Baby” and “Tom Ford” from his last LP, Magna Carta Holy Grail, as well as classics such as “Big Pimpin” from his massive discography.

The concert marked Hov’s first Barclays performance since christening the venue late 2012. At a prior show, the MC brought young fans on stage to perform his lyrics.

New York Daily News was present at Barclays Center with a camera in tow. See the photos taken at Jay Z’s homecoming show in the gallery after the jump.

—

Photos: Kevin P. Coughlin/New York Daily News

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »