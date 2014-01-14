Jay Z Gifted With Custom Collectibles At Barclays Center [PHOTOS]

Jay Z’s recent invasion at Barclays Center didn’t leave the rapper empty-handed in any way, shape or fashion.

Since selling his stake for the Brooklyn Nets (who just happen to play underneath the billion dollar complex’s roof), he’s embarked on his Magna Carter World Tour and hasn’t had much time to hang out at his favorite arena.

The good folks at Barclays Center commemorated his homecoming on January 12 and 13 with a couple of one-of-a-kind items that he’ll most likely cherish with his intermediate family.

Designer Lorraine Schwartz crafted a leather bracelet complete with interlocking “B’s” made of sapphire, which obviously stood for Beyoncé and Blue Ivy. The Carter family recently took a trip to Miami where they rented out an entire theme park for the child’s second birthday so anything that symbolizes their bond is a welcomed gesture.

Brooklyn artist One-9 also devised a worthy offering to the Magna Carter household by carving out a stained wooden piece which reflected the neighborhoods which made him into the creative genius he is today.

“Cough up a lung, where I’m from, Marcy son–ain’t nothing nice.”

Check the galleries for pics of the items and peep how the always grateful Shawn Carter did indeed rock the bracelet on stage.

Photo: Errol Anderson/Barclays Center

