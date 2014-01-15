Witness Says Kanye West Punched Kim Kardashian Slanderer 30 Times

Hell hath no fury like a Kanye West scorned. A witness says Yeezy punched the man who called Kim Kardashian a “ni**er lover” and a “slut” on Monday afternoon (January 13) at least 30 times.

Reports TMZ:

The eyewitness tells TMZ … the 18-year-old was sitting in a chair as Kanye made a beeline for him and, without saying a word, started slugging him in the face. The kid was covering his face but Kanye was unrelenting. Kim just stood there and silently watched the beating. The receptionist was screaming, “Stop, stop,” but Kanye ignored her. The kid quickly curled up into a ball to block the blows. The massage therapist rushed into the waiting room and pushed Kanye off the kid and ordered him out of the office. Kanye got out of the building and Kim went to another office for a meeting.

Although it must have felt great to give the beatdown victim the ass whooping he was asking for, the consequences will probably hurt the “Jesus Walks” rapper’s pockets more.

The authorities are now seeking to speak to West, who is already facing assault charges stemming from an incident in LAX with a photographer, about the latest fracas.

Kardashian says she plans to sue the beatdown victim, claiming that along with the insults he threatened her life.

