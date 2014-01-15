Drake Stars In Saturday Night Live Promos [VIDEO]

If you didn’t know, Drake is doing double duty as the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live this weekend. New promo video have dropped featuring the YMCMB rappers and SNL cast members Bobby Moynihan and Jay Pharoah.

In the clip, Drake is in a recording studio, touting his upcoming gig. But Moynihan and Pharoah deliver comedy by revealing their good at knocking out beats and asking the “Started From The Bottom” rapper to show off his acting chops. Also, we get to hear and witness Drizzy listen to a track features cats. Cats.

Recently, Drake was spotted in Harlem shooting the video for the “Wu-Tang Forever (Remix).”

Saturday Night Live airs January 18 at 11:30 pm on NBC. Watch the promos below.

Photo: NBC