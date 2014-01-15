Kanye West’s Lawyers Shutdown Coinye Currency, Name Amazon Next

While he likely has an inevitable legal struggle on his hands for beating a Kim Kardashian patronizer down to a bloody pulp, one of Kanye West’s 99 problems does not include startup cryptocurrency maker Coinye West.

One week ago to the day, the enigmatic rapper’s lawyers named Coinye in a lawsuit citing irreparable damage to his reputation and with the increasing pressure of the real money they stood to lose, they folded like Sunday’s laundry.

A quick click on the company website, coinyeco.in highlights the message, “COINYE IS DEAD. You win, Kanye. Pool’s closed.” The excitement on their Twitter feed has since died down as they’ve lost several hundred followers and could only muster the update, “#BLAMEKANYE Coinye devs have dispersed. New ownership, better things coming.”

Sure they are.

Amazon.com has also been dragged into the legal drama by Kanye’s lawyers for their alleged role in the digital scandal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the lawsuit, “Amazon.com and Jane Does Defendants have deliberately disregarded Plaintiffs’ counsel’s notification of the Infringing Websites and have otherwise consciously avoided learning about the full extent of the infringing activity that is continuing on the Infringing Websites.” It’s further alleged that Amazon is materially encouraging and contributing to the websites doing “Coinye West.”

It’s a minor league victory for Kanye who has another major issue on his hands. He’s been accused of punching a man 30 times after his fiancée Kim Kardashian was insulted.

