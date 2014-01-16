Jay Z To Headline DirecTV’s Super Bowl Party

And just like that, the Internets receive word of another Super Bowl soiree. This one stars Jay Z, who will grace the stage at DirecTV’s Super Saturday Night in New York City on February 1.

Before you get too excite, know that the event is invite-only folks. It will take place at DirecTV’s SuperFan Stadium at New York’s Hudson River Park Pier 40. This time last year, Hov made a surprise appearance during last year’s concert, which Justin Timberlake headlined. Now, things have come full circle for the Brooklyn MC, as he’ll be the star of this show.

Eli Manning and Mark Cuban’s AXS TV will be co-hosting the event. According to Billboard, sources say Beyoncé may perform at least one song with her husband.

That night, Drake will be headlining Revolt TV’s party at the Time Warner Cable Studios alongside Diddy. Kendrick Lamar will also be in the Big Apple at the annual Maxim party at Espace.

[via Billboard]

—

Photo: Instagram