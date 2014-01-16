Life+Times Highlights Production Process Of Jay Z’s Comador Cigar [VIDEO]

Jay Z’s passion for the the good life has translated nicely into his marketability of luxury goods. One of his newest ventures is to release the Comador cigar through a partnership with Cohiba. Other than photos, not much about the project was known until now.

The Comador, which has been in the making for the last two years, has been touted as a super premium smoke. Carter’s Life + Times website gives us a deeper look into this cigar starting from the harvesting in Connecticut to putting the final touches in the Dominican Republic.

In an almost seven minute video, executives from the The General Cigar Company give legitimacy to the brand by walking the viewer through every stage of the intricate production process.

With limited availability and $210.00 for seven cigars as the lowest price point this is far from being an everyday smoke. “When you smoke a super premium cigar, you are not only smoking tobacco, you are smoking the passion and the pleasure of the people involved in that process” explains Vice President of Operation Jhonys Diaz.

You can view the video below. Let us know in the comments section if you are now more inclined to try out Jay’s luxury Comador cigar after viewing this visual.

Photo: Youtube