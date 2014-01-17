Kanye West Clubs To Young Thug’s “Danny Glover” [VIDEO]

Kanye West, who is currently in Paris enjoying Fashion Week, hit the club last night (January 16) to enjoy the Been Trill after party. Needless to say that onlookers had their cameras were rolling.

One track Yeezy could be seen enjoying was Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s slow burning street heater “Danny Glover.” The DJ also spun a few of the rapper’s hits — “All of the Lights” and “Blood On the Leaves” — as he danced on stage.

Days prior, another fashionable wordsmith in A$AP Rocky was spotted at Raf Simons’ fall/winter 2014 fashion show.

We assume that the G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s trip to Paris is taking his mind off what’s to come after his recent confrontation at a Los Angeles chiropractors office. See footage of Kanye West partying in the visuals on the following pages.

