Original Jay Z Reasonable Doubt Tracklist Revealed [PHOTO]

Jay Z‘s greatest album is arguably his 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt. Now it turns out that the tracklist fans have come to recognize originally contained a few more songs and a different sequence.

The good folks over at 2DopeBoyz have “discovered” the original version, which featured three more songs; “The Hurt,” “Tell Me” and “Hot.” The album’s art director and designer, Adrien Vargas, is who shared an image of the tracklist.

None of those songs have been released, meaning they may be on a hard drive reels somewhere.

The order of the songs differ. For example, instead of opening with “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” this OG version would have opened with”Dead Presidents.”

Imagine if…

Check out the original Reasonable Doubt tracklist on the flip. Peep details about it over at 2DopeBoyz.

