Watch All The Drake On Saturday Night Live Skits [VIDEO]

Drake held down hosting and performing duties on Saturday Night Live last night. The former Degrassi: The Next Generation actor looked comfortable as he played a variety of characters throughout the night.
The YMCMB rapper’s wig game was hilarious as he played everything from Alex Rodriguez, to a Steve Urkel version of Lil Wayne to a morning news show anchor. While Drizzy’s Katt Williams impression was pretty spot on, the Bar Mitvah monologue was a bit too stereotype heavy, though.
In case you missed it, check out all the performances in the following pages starting with the cold open with Drake as a lawsuit happy A-Rod below.
Photo: NBC
