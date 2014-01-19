Drake Performs “Trophies” & “From Time” On SNL [VIDEO]

Drake hosting Saturday Night Live included double duty with him performing a pair of songs during each of his musical sets. The YMCMB rapper kicked renditions of “Started From The Bottom,” “Trophies,” “Hold On We’re Going Home” and “From Time.”

Under a red spotlight, Drizzy performed his hit “Started From The Bottom.” Near the song’s conclusion, the horns from “Trophies” are heard and he eventually performs the song’s chorus.

The second performance was a ballad version of “Hold On We’re Going Home” which eventually shifted into “From Time,” with singer Jhene Aiko joining him on stage.

Watch Drake perform “Started From The Bottom/Trophies” below and “Hold On We’re Going Home/From Time” on the flip. You can check out all of Drake’s acting on SNL right here.

Photo: NBC

