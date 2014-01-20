Jimmy Fallon’s 1st The Tonight Show Guest Is Will Smith

Jimmy Fallon will be taking over as the host of The Tonight Show on February 17. The show’s first guest will be rapper turned blockbuster film actor Will Smith.

Fallon was announced as Jay Leno’s replacement on The Tonight Show last year. Variety reports that Fallon has been in contact with his predecessor and gleaming advice from the fellow funny man.

“It should be goofy and funny and make people laugh,” Fallon told Variety. “That’s our job. …I wish Steve Allen and Johnny Carson were still around to see what we’re doing to do with the show.”

The Roots, house band of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, will be accompanying Fallon over to The Tonight Show, which is also moving back to New York City.

Besides Smith, the Fallon led Tonight Show‘s first musical guest will be U2.

—

Photo: NBC