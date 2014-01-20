Beyoncé Shares Pics Of Tina Knowles 60th Birthday Bash In New Orleans [PHOTOS]

The genes of the Knowles women appear to age like fine wine. As Beyoncé and her sister Solange continue to use their beauty to capture the hearts of millions around the globe, there are plenty of indications that scream “they get it from they momma.”

The Knowles matriarch, Tina recently celebrated her 60th birthday in New Orleans in an extravagant masquerade bash with plenty of friends and family in attendance. The guests included her esteemed son-in-law Jay Z, grandson Juelz and fellow celebutante mother Kris Jenner.

Beyoncé also extended invitation to her Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson and sister-from-another-mother, Kelly Rowland.

Obviously not present was her estranged husband, Matthew who has been on the outs with the family for heaploads of struggle.

The gala was held at Muriel’s Jackson Square Restaurant directly in the center of the N’awlins French Quarter.

Beyoncé has been a party animal as of late, whether she was taking her daughter Blue Ivy on her own personal safari, getting “Drunk in Love” with her hubby or celebrating her already-platinum fifth album, there have been nonstop photo-ops that she proudly shares with the world via her Tumblr.

View the gallery down below for the exquisite party pics. Looks like Mardi Gras came extremely early this year.

—

Photo: I Am Beyoncé

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »