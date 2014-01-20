Jay Z & Beyoncé To Perform At 2014 GRAMMYS

Fans can officially stop speculating whether or not Jay Z and Beyoncé will be performing at this years GRAMMY Awards. Confirmation came Sunday, January 19, via a commercial that aired on CBS.

The spot listed Hov and Bey alongside previously announced performers Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Daft Punk, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Lorde. There’s no word on if the couple are performing together or separately.

This will be Beyoncé’s first televised appearance since releasing her self-titled visual album in December 2013, which released too late in the year to be honored this time around. But the Carters could still win big that night, as Jay Z is nominated for nine GRAMMYS, including Best Rap Album for Magna Carta… Holy Grail.

The 56th GRAMMY Awards will take place January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Are you excited to see Jay Z and Beyoncé perform? Let your thoughts be known in the comments.

[via Billboard]

—

Photo: Vevo