Cam’ron & A-Trak To Release A Joint EP [VIDEO]

Is it safe to say that Cam’ron is back yet? Though his Ghetto Heaven mixtape can barely be classified as old at this point, the Harlem native is already on to the next — that being a collaborative project with A-Trak.

The Fool’s Gold founder made the announcement via a video he posted on Instagram, featuring the opening moment of a new Killa Cam song. According to Miss Info, the duo cooked up a full EP, rather than a one off track release.

These reports were supported by a tweet from A-Trak saying, “wait til they see the production team we got on this killa project…”

Just Blaze chimed in as well. “Rumor has it I snuck some hi hats in,” he wrote.

Needless to say that Cam’ron and A-Trak’s forthcoming EP could be epic or as Killa said in the clip, “I feel something epic; no homo.”

See the announcement visual on the following page, as well as the aforementioned tweets.

—

Photo: Alife/Harry McNally

