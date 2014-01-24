Jay Z & Beyoncé Top The Billboard Power 100 List

Jay Z and Beyoncé just caught another accolade that confirms their dominance. The Hip-Hop power couple lands at the top Billboard‘s Power 100 list.

Leveraging their star power to release new albums in unprecedented ways—Jay Z through Samsung and Beyoncé through iTunes—they instantly changed how the industry and fans thought about interacting with music. He gave his album away; she charged a premium price for hers. But they both used the element of surprise to restore the excitement that used to accompany a new release, before that impact was dulled by the endless thunder of carefully plotted promotion. In short, they proved that content truly is king. Or, in this case, king and queen.

Hov and Bey share the top spot while Universal Music Group Chairman/CEO Lucia Grange came in at no. 2. Also in the top 10 are Beats By Dre empresario Jimmy Iovine and Sony Music Entertainment Chariman/CEO Doug Morris

Interestingly, you’ll have to go to no. 15 to see another person of color on the list, Frank Cooper, chief marketing officer of global consumer engagementat PepsiCo, followed by Roc Nation co-founder/chairman Jay Brown at no. 43 and Cash Money Records founders Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams at Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams no. 50.

Jay Z and Beyoncé are scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards this Saturday, January 26 in Los Angeles. Check out the Billboard cover on the flip and check out the full Power 100 right here.

