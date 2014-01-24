E-40 ft. T.I. & Chris Brown – “Episode” [VIDEO]

With The Block Brochure: Welcome To the Soil, Pt. 4, 5, & 6 currently available for purchase, E-40 promotes his 2013 LP with a visual for “Episode,” featuring T.I. and Chris Brown.

The Oakland rapper and company takes backseat to let the story unfold in the clip. At the beginning, we see a husband curve his wife on their wedding anniversary to hang out with “his boys.” Of course, that isn’t the case, but that allows the plot to thicken in later scenes.

E-40’s bars serve as narration for the tale, while Brown assists on the chorus and T.I.P. kicks playeristic lines in a witty verse.

Find “Episode” on The Block Brochure: Welcome To the Soil, Pt. 4, 5, & 6, available via iTunes now. See the Ben Griffin-directed treatment below.

