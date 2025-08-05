Subscribe
Meek Mill Backtracks X Comment On Shannon Sharpe

Meek Mill Backtracks Callous Comment On Shannon Sharpe’s ESPN Departure

The philly rapper noted that he was just being sarcastic and has nothing but respect for the NFL Hall of fame tight end. 

Published on August 5, 2025

2025 Roots Picnic
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Meek Mill took a moment to clear up a comment he made on social media about Shannon Sharpe’s departure from ESPN. 

Last week, the Philly rapper took to X to note, “Y’all too old to be getting fired fr……” after news was released that premiere sports channel was letting go of the Hall of Fame tight end turned sports commentator.

After several folks called out Mill’s comments as being insensitive, the rapper came back and explained that he was just being sarcastic and he meant nothing by it. 

“I was being sarcastic with that tweet about Shannon Sharpe we see him as a GOAT! He shouldn’t be able to get fired from anything…..seeing him talk about others almost made me forget that’s Shannon Sharpe the legend!” Meek wrote. “I understand why they tell me get off twitter!”

Sharpe’s breakup with ESPN came after a recent out of court settlement with a woman who claimed that the former NFL player sexually assaulted her. 

Sharpe and ESPN’s relationship grew cold shortly after the woman filed her lawsuit in April 2025. The woman, who was known only as “Jane Doe” in the filing, recorded a conversation with Sharpe that “…exposed his alleged penchant for choking her. Shortly after the lawsuit and the recording surfaced, Sharpe vehemently claimed in a video he released online that they were in a “100% consensual” sexual relationship, and the lawsuit was part of a “shakedown” from the woman and her attorney, Tony Buzbee,” AZ Central reports.

Sharpe took to his Nightcap podcast to confirm his departure from ESPN, last week, and added that he hated that the news of his leaving the sports network might take away from his brother, Sterling Sharpe, being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Obviously, I’m sure everybody’s heard the news by now that I will not be returning to ESPN,” he said on his Nightcap podcast. “I found out this information a little earlier in the week and really the only thing that I really ask is like, guys, could we wait until Monday.”

He added, “My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really wanted it to be about him and I wanted it to be about my family.”

