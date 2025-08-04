Subscribe
50 Cent Takes Shot At Diddy After Trump Shoots Down Pardon

50 Cent Takes Shot At Diddy After Trump Shoots Down Pardon Hopes

After President Trump gave his early thoughts on a Diddy pardon, 50 Cent delighted in taking yet another shot at his longtime foe.

Published on August 4, 2025

50 Cent X Mary J. Blige X A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Perform At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sean “Diddy” Combs had his hopes of a pardon dashed after President Donald Trump declared the mogul “half-innocent” in a recent interview. Catching wind of the president’s remarks, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is delighting in the moment and took time to take yet another shot at his longtime foe.

Whispers of President Trump granting Sean “Diddy” Combs a pardon in the wake of his explosive sex trafficking and racketeering trial grew louder when the Bad Boy Records founder received guilty verdicts on the lesser prostitution charges. Trump initially floated the idea of a pardon, according to sources speaking with Deadline, but Trump shifted his stance once again. sharing in a recent NewsMax interview that he’s unsure about granting the pardon.

Fif posted a clip of the interview on his Instagram page, which can be viewed below.

Using an AI-generated image of himself and Trump laughing hysterically, 50 Cent jabbed at Diddy’s predicament as he’s known to do.

“Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned. No Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption for the image.

For some time now, 50 Cent has not minced words about his feelings for Diddy, sharing various clips on his Instagram page of instances where he ran across the beleaguered businessman and discussed some aspects of Diddy’s character that 50 found unsavory.

Check out 50 Cent’s latest post below.

Photo: Getty

50 Cent Diddy president donald trump sean "diddy" combs

