Imagine Dragons ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Radioactive (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Well, that was fast. Less than an hour after rocking the stage with debatably the best performance at the 2014 GRAMMY awards, Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons drop a CDQ version of their speaker rattling collaboration, “Radioactive (Remix).”

Ordinarily, Hip-Hop and Rock mash-ups can go great or totally south. This is clearly an example of the former, as the good kid from the m.A.A.d city displayed his ability to abuse the pockets of musical soundscapes with his dynamic flow.

Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive (Remix),” featuring Kendrick Lamar, is currently available on iTunes for your listening pleasure. However, you’ll find a streamable link that you can hear below guilt free.

Give us your thoughts on the track in the comments section.

