Jay Z & Ty-Ty Speak With Kendrick Lamar After The GRAMMYS [VIDEO]

The talk of the town after last night’s 56th annual GRAMMY awards in the Hip-Hop world was obviously Kendrick Lamar coming home with zero statues — even Macklemore personally text him. But the TDE rep may have received something better, as he was greeted by Jay Z and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith with some words of encouragement backstage.

Needless to say that these are probably two of the best folks to have on a consoling team after a major lost. In the midst of the hoopla happening, Jay and Ty Ty were spotted bringing the good kid, m.A.A.d city mastermind in close for some words of encouragement.

From what you can hear, it appears that Ty Ty congratulate K. Dot on his stellar performance with Imagine Dragons. The Compton MC could be seen smiling as he received compliments from the two. But how else would you expect him to react?

See the heartfelt moment in the footage below, and give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram