Subscribe
News

Eminem Surprises Fans At Documentary Premiere For ‘Stans’

The real Slim Shady stood up.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Barack-Obama-Rallies-Voters-in-Detroit
Source: DOMINIC GWINN / Getty

Eminem keeps a relatively low profile so whenever he pops out consider yourself lucky. He recently made a surprise appearance for his documentary premiere.

As per TMZ Eminem is releasing a new project that examines his storied career through the lens of his immensely loyal fanbase. Named after his 2000 song of the same name, Stans also explores overzealous fandom culture and how it has impacted Em’s life as an entertainer who purposely stays out of the public eye. The film incorporates a mix of archival footage and interviews with select super fans who have a deep connection to his music. 

On Wednesday, August 6 the movie premiere was held at The Rooftop of Pier 17 in New York City. As expected, the event was sold out and in attendance were some of his loyal followers. To their shock, Eminem made a surprise appearance and sent the crowd into a frenzy. The “Without Me” MC gave a brief speech and revealed that he never thought the song “Stan” would mean so much to so many. “When I was writing this song I didn’t understand the impact that my music was having on people at the time. It was really surreal to me and it’s still surreal to me til this day to look out and see all you and see that my music has inspired you” he said. “This film is a thank you to all of you.”

Stans is in select theaters nationwide. You can see the official trailer below. 

Related Tags

documentary Eminem stan

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close