Microphone That Cardi B Threw Into Crowd Back Up For Sale

In 2023, during a Las Vegas concert a fan (or possibly a hater) thought it was a good idea to throw a drink during Cardi B’s performance. Trained to go, Cardi infamously pelted the fan with her microphone. The moment became iconic.

The woman who was allegedly hit with the microphone has filed a lawsuit, claiming that everyone was throwing water on the rapper because it was blazing hot, but she was the only one hit with the mic.

TMZ notes that Cardi B appeared to be enjoying the water being thrown at her before she threw her mic into the audience. Well, the microphone at the center of Cardi’s latest controversy can now be yours.

Scott Fisher, the man who previously owned the microphone that Cardi B threw into the crowd listed the hot mic on eBay. According to TMZ, Fisher listed the mic on the online auction site some time ago but trolls kept bidding up the price with no intention of actually buying it. The microphone eventually sold for $2,550 and the new buyer is ready to part with it for $1 million…but he’s willing to accept offers.

From TMZ:

The newest seller is opting to remain anonymous, but he tells us he alerted the attorney for Jane Doe — the one who’s suing Cardi — earlier this week to let them know the microphone was returning to eBay.

He gave them first dibs to buy the mic from him, but he says they ultimately weren’t interested.

The celebrity news site notes that Cardi’s recent appearance at WWE SummerSlam and the announcement of her new album gave the new owner the idea to sell the microphone.

The mic seller told TMZ that he’s already received an offline offer for $40,000 and added that he’s looking to donate a portion of the proceeds to the NAACP.