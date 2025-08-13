Woo-Hah!: Busta Rhymes Sued By Former Assistant, Calls It A Shake Down

Busta Rhymes might have to clear his name in a court of law. His former assistant is suing him for assault, but the rapper says this is a money grab.

As spotted on Complex, Busta Rhymes is now facing a civil suit filed against him by a former employee. Dashiel Gables claims that he worked for the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” MC as his personal assistant. During his tenure he says he accompanied Busta Rhymes and tended to his business and at times personal needs. Gables, who goes by “Divine,” says things went left back in January. According to his original complaint, Busta Rhymes struck him in the lobby of his Brooklyn condominium because he was using his phone for personal use while he was on the clock. Divine says Busta Rhymes then fled the scene; he would later turn himself on Jan. 14.

This new filing says the Rap legend committed “wage and hour violations, assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” He also says he frequently called him a sexual slur, made fun of his bad hearing and only paid him $200 dollars for 15 hour work shifts. As expected, Busta Rhymes has formally responded to the accusations, which he has denied. “I have been made aware of the claims made by Dashiel Gables, and I completely and categorically deny these allegations,” Rhymes said in a statement. “For a very brief period, Dashiel assisted me, but it did not work out. Apparently, Dashiel has decided to respond to being let go by manufacturing claims against me in an attempt to attack and damage my reputation.”

Avrohom Gefen, Gables’ attorney, has responded to Busta Rhymes directly in an exclusive statement to People. “This case is about justice for the little guy. Mr. Gables is a hardworking man, who tried to hold on to a job he desperately needed and please a boss who bullied him mercilessly,” the lawyer said. “Mr. Gables stayed at the job because he needed the income, because he was afraid of Rhymes, who’s a powerful and influential figure in the Hip-Hop world, and because he hoped Rhymes would eventually treat him differently.”

Gables also provided his own statement to People and further detailed his struggles while working for entertainer. “I worked my heart out for Busta. Long hours, day and night, weekends, you name it. He bullied me from day one. He regularly insulted me, called me names and slurs, screamed at me in front of other people,” he explained. “He forced me to chase after him for even little things like expense reimbursement when I had to buy him cigarettes and liquor with my own money. But I stuck around, because I needed the work and I thought things would get better. But instead, he punched me twice in the face.”

Gables is seeking damages related to unpaid wages, lost wages and more.